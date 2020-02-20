New book imprint will highlight popular podcast

NEW YORK (AP) — A new book publishing imprint will be a platform for the podcasts of iHeart Radio.

The imprint, announced Thursday, is called Stuff You Should Read: An iHeartBook, and is a partnership with Flatiron Books. The first release is scheduled for Sept. 29. It’s called “Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things,” and will be written by “Stuff You Should Know” podcast hosts Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant.

“With this book,” Flatiron announced, “Josh and Chuck have taken their near-boundless curiosity from earbuds to the printed page to answer all the questions readers didn’t know they wanted to ask, from the origin of Murphy beds, to the history of facial hair, to the psychology of being lost.”

The books coming from the new imprint also will be available in editions for young people.