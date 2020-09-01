Niecy Nash surprises with wedding to singer Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash arrives at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala on Dec. 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. The actress and comedian surprised fans with a weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts. Nash and Betts posted Instagram photos Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, of their outdoor ceremony in a lush garden setting. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor and comedian Niecy Nash surprised fans with her weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts.

Nash and Betts posted Twitter and Instagramphotos Monday of their outdoor marriage ceremony in a lush garden setting.

Nash, whose legal first name is Carol, captioned the photo “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” adding a rainbow emoji and the hashtag #LoveWins.”

“I got a whole Wife,” Betts wrote in her own caption.

The couple had kept their relationship under wraps, and the revelation of the ceremony also served as a coming out for Nash, who had not publicly been in a relationship with a woman before.

“#PlotTwist,” she wrote in another Instagram post with a photo of herself and Betts, along with a rainbow emoji.

Nash’s divorce from husband Jayson Tucker was finalized in March.

Nash, 50, is known for her roles on the television series “Reno 911,” “Never Have I Ever” and “Claws.”