Oates, Groff among contributors to book on Thoreau legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — Joyce Carol Oates, Douglas Brinkley and Lauren Groff are among more than 20 writers contributing essays for a book on the legacy of Henry David Thoreau.

Princeton University Press announced Monday that “Now Comes Good Sailing: On Henry David Thoreau and the Meaning of Life” will be published in 2021. The book’s title comes from words the celebrated nature writer and social commentator reportedly spoke as he neared his death, in 1862.

Others writing about Thoreau for the new book include the best-selling novelist Amor Towles, Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction writer John McPhee, travel writer Pico Iyer, and the author and columnist Rafia Zakaria.

