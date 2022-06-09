NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock will have a children’s book out this fall, a picture story based on his being one of 12 siblings.

Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Warnock’s “Put On Your Shoes and Get Ready!” will be published Nov. 15.

“Growing up, my father told me and my siblings, every day, that we had to put on our shoes and get ready for what was in store,” Warnock, a Georgia Democrat who is running for re-election, said in a statement. Whether it was church shoes on Sundays or basketball shoes for my brother, cheerleading shoes for my sister, or marching band shoes for me, no matter what else was going on, we put on our shoes and went out into the world and made things happen.”

TeMika Grooms will provide illustrations for the book.

Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is Georgia’s first Black senator. His memoir “A Way Out of No Way” will be released next week.