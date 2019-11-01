Prince Harry, young Archie send good-luck message to England

Britain’s Prince Harry poses for a photo during the launch of the team selected to represent the UK at the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

TOKYO (AP) — Britain’s Royal Family is getting excited about England’s appearance in the Rugby World Cup final — even its most recent arrival.

Prince Harry has sent a message of support to the England squad ahead of their title match against South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday.

Included in the message was a photo of the prince’s 5-month-old son, Archie, in an England jersey.

“A nice touch,” England flanker Sam Underhill said Friday.

Harry is a long-standing England fan and a patron of the Rugby Football Union. He will be attending the final this weekend.

