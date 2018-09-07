Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26, TMZ reports

Rapper Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. He was 26.

TMZ reports the rapper was found Friday at around noon at his Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller dated pop superstar Ariana Grande for two years and struggled with substance abuse in the past. The rapper was arrested for DUI and hit and run back in May, according to TMZ.

The rapper from Pittsburgh exploded onto the rap scene while still in high school, dropping several mixtapes including K.I.D.S. in 2010, which featured hits such as “Kool-Aid and Frozen Pizza,” “Knock Knock,” and “Nikes On My Feet.”

Miller released another mixtape titled Best Day Ever, which featured his hit single “Donald Trump.” His first full-length album, Blue Slide Park, debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard chart in 2011.

He went on to form his own record label, REMember Music, which he released his second full-length album, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, under. Miller released three more full-length albums before his death, including Swimming, which was released on Aug. 3.

