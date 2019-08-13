Regal Cinemas going ‘Unlimited’

Movie lovers, here’s a new way to enjoy the films that make you smile. Regal Cinemas is rolling out a plan that lets you watch as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want.

‘Regal Unlimited’ plans range in price from $18 to $23.50 per month, depending on where you live.

The Regal Killeen and Regal Jewel in Waco are taking part in the program.

It gives you the ability to watch unlimited movies at select Regal theaters around the United States. You can even get 10% off popcorn and sodas.

The plan runs through the Regal App on your phone and it requires a year commitment.

For more information, go to http://regmovies.com.