Rock star Eddie Van Halen dead at 65

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen has passed away, according to his son Wolfgang Van Halen.

Wolfgang said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that his father passed away from throat cancer this morning.

Wolfgang went on to say, “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

Eddie Van Halen was the main songwriter and founder of Van Halen, with his brother and drummer Alex Van Halen, bassist Mark Stone and singer David Lee Roth. Eddie is widely considered to be one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time.