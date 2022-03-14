NEW YORK (AP) — A clutch of live performances by Tony- and Grammy Award-nominated artists — including Micky Dolenz, Paul Williams, Michael Cerveris and LaChanze — have been collected into a benefit album for arts education.

“Rockers On Broadway: Live” features Alex Brightman and Cervaris belting out “Under Pressure,” Dolenz of The Monkees singing “I’m a Believer,” LaChanze doing “Purple Rain,” Alice Ripley singing “Hallelujah,” Constantine Maroulis singing “No Rain” and Williams performing his signature “The Rainbow Connection.”

Others songs on the album include “What About Us” by Isabelle Gottfried, “December 1963 (Oh What a Night)” by Christian Hoff and Donnie Kehr, “Dream a Little Dream” by Emma Hunton, “The Show Must Go On” by Morgan James, “Space Captain” by Michael Lanning and “Thugz Mansion/A Change Is Gonna Come” by Donald Webber.

The album is a selection of live performances from Rockers On Broadway concerts over the past 28 years. Proceeds will support ongoing initiatives for The PATH Fund, dedicated to supporting arts education with scholarship and program funding.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to allow the Broadway community the necessary time to focus on performing their shows safely, we have held off on our annual live concert, but rest assured, we are still going to bring you the rock,” said Rockers creator Donnie Kehr and Executive Producer Cori Gardner in a joint statement.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits