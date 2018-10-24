Ross, is that you? Police post about theft suspect goes viral with help of ‘Friends’ fans

(WWLP) – A U.K. police department’s effort to identify a theft suspect quickly went viral on Facebook due to the suspect’s resemblance to a popular Friends character.

Thousands of fans of the NBC sitcom show were fast to point fingers at Ross:

“I know that he is from New York, and he lived in Ugly Naked Guys Apartment,” one person wrote. “Not to sure where the building is, but it’s close to Central Perk Coffee House.”

Another commented, ” It’s not theft he was on a BREAK !!”

Some even suggested Ross might have been set up, “My guess is that Gunther is behind this. He’s always wanted Rachel and with Ross in jail, it’s the perfect opportunity.”

Eventually, Blackpool police responded to the numerous ‘tips.’

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” police wrote. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

Schwimmer is sticking to that alibi. On Twitter, the star posted a video proving that he was, in fact, in New York at the time of the crime.