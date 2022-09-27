That noise you heard earlier Tuesday afternoon was Deadpool fans screaming in excitement after seeing a tweet from actor Ryan Reynolds.

The actor/co-writer/co-producer of the superhero movie franchise announced that Deadpool 3 would hit theaters September 6th. 2024.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022



In the video, Reynolds says that after trying to come up with ideas for a long time, he has nothing. That’s when Hugh Jackman walks by and Reynolds asks him if he wants to play Wolverine one more time. Jackman answers simply, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Jackman has played Wolverine in movies movies, starting in 2000 with “X-Men” and ending in 2017 with “Logan”.

Reynolds portrayed the Merc with a Mouth for the first time in Jackman’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” in 2009. It wasn’t until seven years later that “Deadpool” hit movie theaters and became a massive hit. The sequel came out two years later.

Twitter users became even more excited when actor/director/writer John Krasinski quote tweeted Reynolds, asking if he was talking about their movie.

This caused some to believe Krasinski would also be appearing in the movie as Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. Instead, it appears Krasinski was referencing a movie he is directing and starring in with Reynolds.