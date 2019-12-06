Singer Harris was impaired, speeding when killed in crash

NEW YORK (AP) — The top 10 songs of the year by Associated Press Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu.

1. Jhené Aiko, “Triggered (freestyle)": Jhené Aiko brilliantly captures so many emotions in one song on “Triggered (freestyle),” as she rapidly spits out lyrics in a raw way that range from “I HATE YOU SO MUCH RIGHT NOW" to “Sup, you up?" She's a ball of emotions, but she's direct and honest, and those lyrics are piercing and appealing, and make for a great song — rather, the song of the year. She's trying to move on, but she needs closure. She's saying I hate what you did, but I can't still be with anyone else intimately yet. She's angry. And bitter. And hurt. And healing. Overall, she's human. And she's a beast of a songwriter.