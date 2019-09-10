Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Report It
Features
Top Stories
Ukraine: Director in prisoner swap backs jailed Russians
Top Stories
Trump fires John Bolton, says they ‘disagreed strongly’
Israeli PM vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements
Pakistan: Risk of ‘accidental war’ with India over Kashmir
In last words, Khashoggi asked killers not to suffocate him
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye shows you what to expect for your work week forecast
Top Stories
Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has your Labor Day Forecast
Top Stories
Will this week be another hot one? FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has a look at the work week forecast.
FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is anymore rain in the forecast.
The work week will be another hot and humid one. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Central Texas is back under a heat advisory. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us if there is any relief on the way.
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Paul Menard retiring, Wood Brothers hires DiBenedetto
Top Stories
Fred McLeod, broadcaster who called Cavs’ title, dies at 67
U of Tennessee sells design of bullied boy’s homemade shirt
Iranian female soccer fan dies after setting herself on fire
Veterans vs Rookies? Youthful US seeks 3-peat in Solheim Cup
Living Local Central Texas
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Expired Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Livestream
Report It
Search
Search
Search
Expired Contests
Expired Contests
Posted:
Sep 10, 2019 / 11:36 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2019 / 11:36 AM CDT
Trending now
Highway 77 crash in Robinson is fatal
The rise of Central Texas BBQ
Store owner foils robbery by grabbing gun
Trump fires John Bolton, says they ‘disagreed strongly’
Killeen ISD warns parents of bacterial meningitis case
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App