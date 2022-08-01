The Bell County Comic Con is coming back Aug 6-7th. This year you could be the chosen as VIP and win The Bell County Comic Con VIP Complete Experience!

The VIP will receive both the BCCC VIP Gold Package and the Iconic Comics Book Collection Experience

BCCC VIP Gold Package INCLUDES:

Exclusive Gift Bag with curated BCCC Items

Dedicated VIP Event Check-in Collectible BCCC VIP Badge 60-minute early entry to the Show Floors on Saturday and Sunday Priority Lines for Autographs and Photo Ops (when available)

VIP Seating at programming sessions (when available)

INCLUDES ADULT WEEKEND ADMISSION

Iconic Comics Book Collection Experience INCLUDES:

Meet and Greet with Iconic Comic Guest Artist/Writers.

Photos and Autographs included

You have to enter for your chance to win. Each entry will be placed in a random drawing, to increase your chance of winning, share the link with your friends and if they enter using your special link, you will receive an extra entry.