Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
Brother of Honduran president convicted in drug conspiracy
Timeline of Catalan separatism that has rocked Spain
UN says Ebola in Congo still qualifies as global emergency
The Latest: Lebanon security fire tear gas at protesters
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
AP Source: Chiefs QB Mahomes expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Top Stories
Sabathia dislocated shoulder, big league career over
NFL owners agree to invest in Hall of Fame project
NBA says Chinese wanted Morey’s firing; China denies claim
Justin Thomas takes 2-stroke after 2 rounds at CJ Cup
Living Local
Blastoff Personal Growth Expo
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
BLAST OFF
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
BLAST OFF
Contests
Posted:
Oct 18, 2019 / 11:51 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2019 / 12:20 PM CDT
Trending now
A new recycling facility is coming to Central Texas
AP Source: Chiefs QB Mahomes expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
BLAST OFF
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App