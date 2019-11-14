Destination Downtown Waco Shopping Spree Giveaway Sweepstakes

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Enter to win a shopping spree valued at over $1400.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events