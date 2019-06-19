Forecast

Fair

Waco

99°F Fair Feels like 99°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
74°F Clear
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Bryan

100°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 102°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
74°F Clear
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Killeen/Hood Aaf

98°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
73°F Clear
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Temple

97°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
72°F Clear
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 74°
% ° 74°

Saturday

101° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 101° 72°

Sunday

99° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 99° 72°

Monday

96° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 96° 73°

Tuesday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 73°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

100°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

100°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

98°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

94°

8 PM
Clear
0%
94°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

87°

10 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

3 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
1%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
1%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
2%
76°

75°

7 AM
Clear
3%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
77°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
83°

88°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

92°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
92°

95°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

97°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

98°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
98°

100°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

100°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
100°

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected