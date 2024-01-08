FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Military Preparedness Commission announced funding awards for the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program totaling $15.4 million. This announcement was made on Monday by the the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance (HOTDA).

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program is a competitive selection, and makes awards based on established scoring criteria to improve military value of the military installations in the state.

HOTDA says a Railhead Energy Resilience project sponsored by the City of Harker Heights to improve energy resiliency for rail operations for Fort Cavazos was selected as the number one project of six projects selected for funding. The grant will convert one of six Fort Cavazos locomotive engines from diesel power to electric power propulsion.

This DEAAG grant improves Fort Cavazos’ capability by converting one diesel switch engine to an electric engine with lithium-ion batteries for increased availability while reducing annual operations cost by 60 percent and reducing annual maintenance cost by 40 percent. The lithium-ion batteries provide 2.4MW of battery storage which will also provide emergency back-up power for operations in the event of a power loss at the railhead. This capability is especially critical during deployment operations to maintain continued flow of equipment and forces while providing a hedge against power loss from extreme weather or adversary attacks on the electrical infrastructure.

HOTDA says this project improves the military value of Fort Cavazos while simultaneously ensuring continuous rail operations. The total project cost is $13.2M with a DEAAG grant of $5M,

Fort Cavazos contributing $7.3M, and Local Cost Share of $900K from Dominion Energy

and the City of Harker Heights.

The project is sponsored by the City of Harker Heights, and was supported by the City of Belton, City of Copperas Cove, City of Gatesville, City of Killeen, City of Lampasas, City Temple, Bell County, Coryell, County, Lampasas County, Fort Cavazos, Dominion Energy and the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance (HOTDA).

HOTDA says the project also received Letters of Support from US Congressman John Carter, US Congressman August Pfluger, Texas Senator Pete Flores, Texas Representative Brad Buckley, Texas Representative Hugh Shine and Texas Representative Shelby Slawson.