Ft Cavazos, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Army Criminal Investigation Division now says that while the investigation into the death of soldier wife Cameron Chamberlain is still open and active, her husband, previously missing SPC Craig Chamberlain, is not considered a person of interest in the case.

SPC Chamberlain was reported missing by his now-deceased wife back in the spring. He was declared Absent Without Leave, and was the object of a search.

The Army stated at the time that it appeared SPC Chamberlain had “willfully absented himself from the Army.” He was listed as AWOL in March, and was reported to be dealing with depression. His wife put out an appeal in mid-May. Late in May, Fort Cavazos officials confirmed that Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of missing Army SPC Craig Chamberlain, was found dead.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain,” said one Army official.

The new statement issued by CID said Special Agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Central Texas Field Office are working jointly with detectives from the Killeen Police Department on the May 23 death of Cameron Chamberlain. The official cause and manner of death will not be determined until the autopsy report is released.

No information on the nature of Cameron Chamberlain’s death, or the location where she was found, has been released. No information on any disciplinary action taken against SPC Chamberlain regarding his absence has been released.