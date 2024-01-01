FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center has welcomed its first baby of the new year!
The Fort Cavazos Media Center says Chance Lee Davis arrived at 12:30 a.m. Monday. He weighed six pounds and two ounces, and was 19 inches.
The proud parents and veterans are Alexa, a culinary specialist and a native of West Palm Beach Florida, and Douglas, an infantryman and native of Gainesville, Virginia.
Alexa and Douglas are most looking forward to companionship as a family, and seeing Chance and sister 20-month-old Emery grow up together and form a brother-and-sister bond.
We at FOX 44 News would like to say congratulations to the new family!