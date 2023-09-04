FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – A 300 acre fire in the area of the Fort Cavazos range is being monitored.

According to the Fort Cavazos Fire Department, winds with gusts up to 40 mile per hour from north to south were carrying smoke into the City of Killeen. Crews were monitoring the fire overnight, and responded with aerial water drops on Monday morning.

The department said no structures were in the area of the fire.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.