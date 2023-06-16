FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – With the keys handed over and the ribbon officially cut, the Boshaw family can now move into their brand-new home in Heritage Heights at Fort Cavazos.

The Fort Cavazos Media Center says this is just one of many new homes built, or in the process of being built, on the installation. Cavalry Family Housing is a Lendlease privatized military housing community at Fort Cavazos. It recently announced the completion of nine homes located in the new Heritage Heights neighborhood. The homes are the first to be built on the installation since 2018, and are part of Lendlease’s $420 million, five-year development plan for Cavalry Family Housing.

Cavalry Family Housing staff, Lendlease management and III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos leadership watch as Allison and Spc. Grant Boshaw, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division cut the ribbon outside their brand-new home June 16, 2023, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The Boshaw family is the first to receive the keys to a new home. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

The Media Center says that the ceremony featured remarks from Phillip Carpenter, Lendlease communities chief operating officer, Col. Chad R. Foster, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos commander, and a ribbon cutting by the Boshaw family.

An additional 42 homes are also under construction, and are expected to be completed later this year. There will be nearly 580 new homes after completion.

Allison and Spc. Grant Boshaw, 1st Cavalry Division, speak following the ribbon-cutting ceremony June 16, 2023. They are the first to receive a brand-new home in Heritage Heights at Fort Cavazos, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

The Media Center says that the three-bedroom, two-bath homes for junior enlisted soldiers and their families feature open floor plans, gathering spaces, modern finishes and increased storage. To create a neighborhood that provides connection and vibrancy for military families, amenities in the Heritage Heights neighborhood will include walking paths, community gardens and a dog park.

All homes will also be Energy Star-certified, and were designed by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards.

These new homes are just part of the overall $420 million community development happening at Fort Cavazos, announced by Lendlease in 2021. More than 800 homes have received new exterior paint, nearly 3,000 homes have had roofs replaced and more than 1,300 homes have had the interiors renovated as well.

The Media Center says this comes in addition to already having completed several upgrades in the housing communities – including trimmed trees, the removal of dead trees, re-sloped driveways and sidewalks repaired and made more accessible.

Following the ceremony, the Boshaw family had a moment to reflect on their new home and the ceremony itself.