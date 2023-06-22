FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Cavazos is preparing for the 2023 Freedom Fest!

The event is set from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at Phantom Warrior Stadium, located behind the Clear Creek Post Exchange. Activities include children’s inflatables, beverage sales and food trucks.

It wouldn’t be Freedom Fest without some big names taking the stage! This year’s event will feature rappers Tone Loc and Vanilla Ice plus pop-punk band Bowling for Soup as the headliner.

The 30-minute fireworks show is expected to start at 9:30 p.m. Fireworks are paid for by profits from the Fort Cavazos recycling program.

The Fort Cavazos Media Center says Freedom Fest is a free event, and is open to the public. Members of the general public in privately-owned vehicles must get a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID.