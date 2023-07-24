FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Cavazos is raising awareness about a new scam that has surfaced.

According to the official Fort Cavazos Facebook page, there is a fake Facebook page claiming to be the Exchange. It is contacting shoppers and telling them they won contests or sweepstakes, and are requesting for people to register at the given link or reply to the private message.

Fort Cavazos says to not engage with this page or respond to their request. The public is urged to not send them any credit card information.

The Exchange has since reported this fraudulent activity to Facebook, and says that shoppers can always send them a private message on Facebook if they have any questions or concerns.