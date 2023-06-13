FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Fort Cavazos officials have released the name of a soldier who died on Sunday in a hit and run traffic crash in Killeen.

According to the Fort Cavazos Press Center, 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Eric Rucker was a trooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the crash happened about 2:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Elms Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that two motorcycles were going west on East Elms Road, when the victim dropped an item in the roadway. Both motorcyclists stopped and got off their motorcycles to get the item. While the victim was trying to pick up the dropped item, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle and identifying the driver. Police said the vehicle is believed to be a smaller gray sedan which might have front end and windshield damage.

Rucker entered the Army as an Infantryman in March 2015, and was assigned at Fort Cavazos since January 2019.

Rucker’s awards and decorations include two Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal Ribbon, one Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, one Afghanistan Campaign Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon.

The Press Center says that unit leadership will continue to provide support and assistance to his family during this difficult time.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call 254-287-2722 or email ctfocidduty@army.mil. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or go online here.