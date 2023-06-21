FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Cavazos plans to reduce its electrical energy consumption this Friday.

This will be done during the part of the day where power is in its highest demand – from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be done to reduce the strain on the Texas power grid over the upcoming summer months.

Temperature set points on HVAC systems will be adjusted three to four degrees warmer in nearly 200 facilities across the installation. Similar actions were taken last summer, and reduced electrical energy consumption by more than 1,800 megawatt hours – with a cost avoidance of over $429,000. Fort Cavazos says that it is anticipated that this effort will produce similar results this summer.

This load shedding effort is programmed to end in September, according to Fort Cavazos officials.