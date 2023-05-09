FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Courageous, innovative, decorated, and distinguished are all of the attributes that describe the man whose name will echo at one of the world’s largest military bases.

As of Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – Fort Hood is now officially Fort Cavazos.

In May of 2022, the naming commission appointed by Congress submitted a request to change the name of the post to Fort Cavazos. Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo shares why this decision was even made in the first place.

“The effort to rename and re-designate Fort Hood into Fort Cavazos was, first of all, driven by Congress. It was legislation that recognized that all of these installations have to reflect the values that we have as a country and those of the Army,” says Camarillo.

Many decorated military leaders spoke on Tuesday morning about the character and legacy of General Richard E. Cavazos. He was a combat leader, innovator and the U.S. Army’s first four-star General of Hispanic descent. Cavazos reached legendary career highs – from his leadership in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith says it is their duty as a community to take care of those at Fort Cavazos.

“Over 70 percent of the soldiers and their families live outside the gate. So when they go downrange to do the nation’s bidding, the municipal governments take care of them so that they can do their job and the kids stay focused. We take care of their wives, take care of their children. They come back and be safe with us,” says Mayor Smith.