Ft. Cavazos (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Department of Defense says soldiers from Ft. Cavazos are going to the Middle East to support Israel’s defense needs. They will be part of 900 U.S. troops deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

Their mission will be to help Israel as it battles Hamas terrorists in Gaza and deter other groups or countries who try to use that war to expand the conflict. They troops will also protect U.S. forces serving in the region.

Fort Cavazos and Fort Bliss will provide associated air defense headquarters elements. Fort Sill in Oklahoma will send Patriot batteries, and Fort Liberty in North Carolina will provide Avenger batteries, as well as Patroit batteries.

The Department of Defense would not specify where the troops would be going, but did say they are not entering Israel at this time. The units and personnel are intended to support regional deterrence efforts and further bolster U.S. force protection capabilities.

The DOD also confirmed that the United States is sending two U.S. Iron Dome systems to Israel to help further bolster air defense capabilities and protect citizens from rocket attacks.