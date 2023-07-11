FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Cavazos emergency response officials are conducting their annual Full-Scale Exercise (FSE) in its main cantonment area.

According to the Fort Cavazos Media Center, the exercise is centered on the theme of wild land fires. It consists of various incident sites; first responders from Fort Cavazos and local law enforcement, fire departments and hospitals will conduct the exercise from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at locations near the Main Post Exchange and Abrams Gym.

Routine traffic on the installation is expected to experience minimal impact. During the exercise, traffic control measures will be implemented in the vicinity of incident sites which could result in short delays. Some of the Comanche housing areas are likely to be affected.

The Press Center says that in addition to emergency response vehicles and personnel, visual or audio effects may be seen in the incident area and at local hospitals. Fort Cavazos Soldiers serving as role players may be seen leaving post in emergency vehicles imitating casualties with mock injuries and wounds cosmetically engineered to convey a realistic appearance. Emergency response vehicles will be transporting these Soldiers to area hospital emergency rooms.

In the event of an actual emergency, exercise play will immediately stop, and emergency personnel will respond accordingly.