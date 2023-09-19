ERLANGER, Ky. / FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will be co-hosting a Fort Cavazos Hiring Event.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Lone Star Conference Center, located on Wainwright Drive. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 60 employers will be on-site representing a range of industries – from construction to medical to administrative and logistics. Career opportunities ranging from entry level to senior management will be available.

In addition to employment assistance, attendees can use career counseling and resumé assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance at no cost.

Event organizers say that DAV will sponsor more than 90 in-person and virtual job fairs in 2023. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 274,000 attendees and more than 167,000 job offers.

Last year, DAV developed The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.

If you would like to register for this event, you can visit jobs.dav.org.