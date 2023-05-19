FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – The III Armored Corps needs your help to find a missing soldier.

The Fort Cavazos Press Center says Spc. Craig Chamberlain is assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion. Chamberlain was last reported seen leaving his home in Killeen around 6 p.m. Monday, and has not been seen since. His chain of command and his family have not been able to contact him since then.

According to a flyer released from his spouse, Chamberlain was reported AWOL in March of 2023 while dealing with depression.

Chamberlain has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs 156 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gym shorts. He has several tattoos as well.

III Armored Corps has initiated an “Absence Status Unknown” (AUN) case for Chamberlain, and is working closely with the Army Criminal Investigation Division and local law enforcement agencies to find him.

If you have any information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts, you can contact the Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837, or call the tipline at 254-600-3837. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at: https://www.cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip/.