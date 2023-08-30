CENTRAL TEXAS (KWKW/FOX 44) — “Reaching out is often the hardest part,” says Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop Program Supervisor Meagan Noranbrock.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), is investigating four male soldier deaths.

Fort Cavazos officials released a statement expressing sorrow and reminding its personnel they are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment.

Encouraging members of the Veterans One Stop in Waco, to speak out.

“There aren’t classes on what to do when you’re feeling a certain way, and because of that, there’s just such a huge stigma,” shares Noranbrock.

Officials at Fort Cavazos have not confirmed the causes of death but there is speculation it is related to mental health.

“We are hoping to help break that stigma and let soldiers, airmen, marines, sailors, everybody know that it’s okay to reach out and ask for help when you need help, because we’re all going to need help,” says Noranbrock.

The Veterans One Stop offers a variety of services and they can also help you get connected to the resources you may need.

Licensed Professional Councilor Rachel Mims shares some of the most common mental struggles veterans and active duty members face.

“Depression and anxiety are pretty high in veterans. Most people don’t realize how high they are just in our population in general. Most people have depression or anxiety at some point in their life, and so veterans have that also,” says Mims.

Mims also says trauma is a leading battle as well but sharing resources whenever you can is life-saving.

“We’re often scared to ask for that help because we feel like it’s admitting that there’s something wrong with us. And that’s not the case. Our mental health struggles are normal reactions to abnormal events, and so everybody has these things from time to time, depending on what’s going on in their life,” adds Mims.

You can find information for the military crisis line here.

The Veterans One Stop in Waco also hosts free breakfast on Thursdays to central Texas veterans and their families. You can find more information on the organization by visiting here.

If you or someone you know are struggling, don’t do it in silence or alone. There are people and resources to help you.