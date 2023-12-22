FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – In a continuation of building and renovating military homes on Fort Cavazos, Lendlease’s subsidiary Cavalry Family Housing entered the second phase in the housing development project on December 21.

Fort Cavazos says the demolition of 1950’s-era housing in the Heritage Heights neighborhood, formerly known as Chaffee Village, marks the second of several sections scheduled for new construction. This project is set to construct nearly 600 homes for junior enlisted Soldiers and their families over the next three years.

A contractor from Lendlease hoses down debris from demolished housing in Heritage Heights neighborhood to control dust on Fort Cavazos. (U.S. Army Photo by Shawn Davis, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

An excavator from Lendlease sits atop a demolished house in Heritage Heights neighborhood on Fort Cavazos. (U.S. Army Photo by Shawn Davis, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

Contractors from Lendlease observe the demolition of old housing in Heritage Heights neighborhood on Fort Cavazos. (U.S. Army Photo by Shawn Davis, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

An excavator from Lendlease operates atop rubble from old housing to be redeveloped in Heritage Heights neighborhood. (U.S. Army Photo by Shawn Davis, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

These three-bedroom, two-bath homes feature open floor plans, gathering spaces, modern finishes and increased storage. Amenities will include walking paths, community gardens and a dog park.

The Lendlease representative for the project says the demolition is a critical component in the progression of the Heritage Heights community.

Fort Cavazos says that Cavalry Family Housing previously completed the first section of privatized military housing community with new homes located in the new Heritage Heights neighborhood. The homes were the first to be built on the installation since 2018, and are part of Lendlease’s $420 million, five-year development plan for Cavalry Family Housing.