Fort Cavazos, Tx (FOX 44) – Residents of Bell and Coryell Counties are being alerted that they might see smoke over Fort Cavazos through the end of the week, and to not be alarmed.

A statement released said units on the installation will be participating in a combat readiness exercise named “Remagen Ready” through November 9. This will have white, puffy artificial smoke being used at times.

Depending on the weather and wind, the smoke might flow toward neighboring roads and communities. Officials said the smoke is not harmful to anyone’s health, to the environment or to equipment with the limited concentration and duration used during the exercise.

Drivers are advised to use caution if encountering the smoke due to possible limited visibility.