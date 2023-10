FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a fatal crash near the main gate of Fort Cavazos early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Bryan Washko says Troopers responded to the crash at approximately 12:15 a.m. The accident occurred on Interstate 14.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.