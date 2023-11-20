FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – What better way to share the Thanksgiving holiday spirit than with some friendly competition?

Fort Cavazos will host its annual Thanksgiving holiday meal competition at five of its dining facilities this Tuesday. Lt. Gen. Sean Bernarbe, III Corps commanding general, along with senior leaders, will judge the traditional meal and recognize dining facilities for their outstanding performances.

In order to win the title, the dining facilities will be judged on display and dining area appearance, food service operations and food service personnel. Also, families and retirees are invited to purchase a Thanksgiving meal for $11.25 at any of the dining facilities.

May the best team win!