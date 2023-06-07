FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Fort Cavazos soldier is in custody after a threat at the Mayborn Gate was deemed to not be credible.

Officials said an incident occurred at the Mayborn Gate at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, which caused its temporary closure for safety reasons. This was in response to a possible reported threat against the installation.

A further investigation revealed there was no threat to the installation. However, one soldier was taken into custody for suspected driving under the influence.

The initial investigation has since been completed. The Mayborn Gate has reopened for normal operations.