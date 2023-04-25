FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after cocaine and marijuana were discovered during a Freestone County traffic stop.

Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley says the traffic stop was conducted in the Fairfield area on Monday afternoon. As deputies approached the window of the vehicle, a scent of marijuana was detected.

Deputies started a narcotics investigation upon making contact with the vehicle’s occupants. During the course of this investigation, deputies recovered six individual baggies of cocaine and a quantity of marijuana.

(Courtesy: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Shipley says the passenger of the vehicle was released. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into the Freestone County Jail without incident and charged with Possession of Marijuana Less Than Two Ounces and Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance – a second-degree felony.