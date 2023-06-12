Austin, Tx (FOX44) – At a special weekend meeting, Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission authorized Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to file a petition for condemnation and pursue acquisition at fair market value of approximately 5,000 acres in Freestone County to preserve Fairfield Lake State Park and Fairfield Lake for public use.

An earlier attempt to purchase the land for the park was rejected by the owners of the property.

“Condemnation represents an extraordinary step and last resort for TPWD, and it is not one we undertake lightly,” said Commission Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. “However, TPWD`s mission calls for managing and conserving the natural resources of Texas for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Fairfield Lake State Park has welcomed millions of visitors over half a century, and we have a clear mandate to preserve this public resource that is beloved by so many.”

The park has provided a wide variety of recreational opportunities to the public, including swimming, fishing, kayaking, camping and horseback riding, and welcomed more than 80,000 visitors each year, with non-local visitors generating an economic impact of more than $1.14 million.

Fairfield Lake is considered one of the nation`s finest bass fishing locations.