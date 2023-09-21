DALLAS / FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Dallas developer is again calling on Texas Parks and Wildlife to back off from taking over a former state park.

According to KXAS, Fairfield Lake State Park was privately owned – but leased to the state before it was sold to developer Todd Interests. The company’s owner says they gave the state plenty of time to buy the land to save the park.

In a briefing on Wednesday, the developer revealed e-mails and text messages they claim show Texas Parks and Wildlife leadership offered false narratives in the land dispute.

“I don’t know what firmed up, and didn’t take that offer from this firm and from Todd,” says Shawn Todd, CEO of Todd Interests. “I don’t know why he didn’t talk about it, but it is anecdotal to the continued failures and missteps of a weaponized agency with poor leadership.”

KXAS says they are talking about former Texas Parks and Wildlife chairman Beaver Aplin, who led the fight for the state. He has since stepped down from the Parks Commission.

Todd Interests is now moving ahead with plans to build a luxury community on the property. It is not clear if the dispute will move forward with new leadership at Texas Parks and Wildlife.