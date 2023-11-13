FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been arrested after the discovery of drugs and cash during the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Sunday on FM-80, south of Kirvin. Precinct Three Constable Richard McGowan also assisted.

Sheriff Jeremy Shipley says the search warrant yielded over 60 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging material. Over $750 was also seized, along with a vehicle.

A man and a woman have been arrested. They are charged with Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 More Than Four Grams Less Than 200 Grams – a first-degree felony.