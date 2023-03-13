Freestone County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Fairfield Lake State Park is no longer permanently closed. Texas Parks & Wildlife announced Monday the park will re-open on a temporary basis starting Tuesday, March 14th.

Entrance to the park is free and on a first-come, first-served basis until it reaches capacity. The park is not taking reservations and only day visits are allowed. TPWD says it is continuing to pursue conversations to preserve both the park and Fairfield Lake for future enjoyment.

The park is located in Freestone County about 70 miles east of Waco, and closed on Feb. 28, after more than 50 years of public access.

As FOX 44 News previously reported, Vistra Energy owned the land and leased it to the state at no cost. Then the company sold the land to Todd Interests, which plans to transform the park into an exclusive community with multi-million dollar homes and a private golf course, according to the Dallas Morning News.

A Texas State Senator filed a bill aimed at preventing the development of the former state park into a multi-million dollar private community. The language of the bill is an exact copy of a House Bill filed last month by St. Rep. Angelia Orr.

If passed, the bills would give the state “the power of eminent domain to acquire… and property necessary to preserve Fairfield Lake State Park.”