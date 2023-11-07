Freestone Co. (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Department of Safety is investigating a deadly crash that took place Monday at 11:37 a.m. on Interstate 45 near Fairfield.

Troopers say a truck tractor going north near mile marker 200 collided with a septic truck. The driver lost control and the truck tractor overturned.

The crash killed the driver, 54-year-old Gregory Rowell of Arlington. His family has been notified.

Investigators will determine what caused Rowell’s truck to leave its lane. DPS is reminding drivers to pay attention to their lane position because it could prevent a crash.