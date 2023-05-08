FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash involving hazardous materials.

The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 45 on Monday morning – near Mile Marker #203, north of Fairfield. Traffic is being diverted between Mile Marker #203 to #204.

DPS says cleanup is expected to take up to three hours. Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.