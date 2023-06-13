TEAGUE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man bonds out of jail after his arrest in Teague, and is arrested again after being discovered tossing a handgun into a creek.

Teague Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Grayson Street around 1:08 p.m. Monday. They received a call regarding a man “looking across the tracks with a gun.”

When officers arrived, they found the man standing in the roadway next to a creek by the railroad tracks. The man saw officers arrive, and then turned around and tossed a handgun into the creek.

Police say the man was detained after a brief period of being uncooperative with officers, and was placed into a patrol vehicle. Officers searched the area where the man tossed the weapon and found it in the creek bed at the edge of the water.

Officers recovered and secured the weapon. The man was advised that he was under arrest.

The man denied the weapon was his. He was transported to the Freestone County Jail, where he was booked for Unlawful Carrying of Weapon and Tampering with Evidence.

The Teague Police Department says this same individual was arrested on Saturday evening. This man was also charged with Criminal Trespass, Theft and Resisting Arrest/Search/Transport. The officer was forced to use his taser during the Saturday evening incident, due to the man resisting officer’s efforts to subdue him. Teague EMS evaluated and cleared him for confinement. He was bonded out afterwards. No one was hurt during this incident.