FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of several thefts in Freestone County, McLennan County and Falls County has been arrested.

Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley says deputies arrested Luke Billings on Tuesday. He is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle out of Freestone County – in addition to other warrants pending from other counties. A stolen vehicle from Freestone County, a trailer and two backhoes have been recovered.

Sheriff Shipley says Billings will be arraigned and afforded the opportunity to post bond, according to the law. He is considered innocent unless found guilty in the court of law.

This investigation is ongoing, with information still being received and investigated by multiple agencies. If you have any information on Billings, as well as possible stolen property, you can contact the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office at 903-389-3236.