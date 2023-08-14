Buffalo, Tx (FOX 44) – An early morning rollover traffic crash near Buffalo has left a 22-year-old man dead.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said it happened about 2:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 45, about 3.5 miles north of Buffalo.

A 2003 GMC Sierra pickup driven by 22-year-old Jesus Emilio Rebollo, of Cypress, was going south on the Interstate. Investigating troops said the pickup appeared to have drifted off the right shoulder of the roadway.

Troopers said Rebollo attempted to correct his path to get back on the road when the pickup started rolling over. Rebollo was not wearing his seatbelt, and was ejected from his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.