Freestone County, Tx (FOX44) – Freestone County deputies and DPS troopers are investigating what Sheriff Jeremy Shipley is calling an apparent hit and run crash.

A sheriff’s office statement said about 2:47 p.m. Friday a motorist reported what looked like someone lying alongside the road on I-45 near the 192-193 mile markers. Freestone County deputies responded to the scene and discovered a man dead at that location. DPS troopers also arrived at the scene and began their investigation. Initial reports indicate the incident may have occurred sometime within 24 hours of when the man was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Freestone County Sheriff’s office at 903-389-3236 and press 1 for Dispatch.