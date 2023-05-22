FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A search warrant for a wanted man leads to a discovery of meth, cash and a handgun.

Sheriff Jeremy Shipley says deputies went to a residence on County Road 930 Sunday evening in an attempt to apprehend a man with an active parole warrant for his arrest. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the wanted man and took him into custody.

During the arrest, evidence was found which led the deputies to a narcotics investigation and obtaining a search warrant. Deputies executed the search warrant – which yielded more than 250 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun and $3,512 seized in cash.

The man was arrested and booked into the Freestone County Jail. He is charged with Possession Controlled Substance PG 1, More than 200 Grams, Less than 400 Grams – a first-degree felony; Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon – a third-degree felony; and a parole warrant.