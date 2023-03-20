FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a man was found with a stolen firearm, stolen vehicles and narcotics.

Sheriff Jeremy Shipley says that shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office conducted an arrest and initiated a search warrant west of Teague. This was based on a complaint of aggravated assault with a firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the Wortham Police Department and the Auto Theft Task Force, initiated contact with the suspect at the location. The man was immediately taken into custody on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and the search warrant was served.

During the search and investigation, nine firearms were found – with one confirmed as stolen out of Teague. One stolen truck from Fairfield was recovered, and one stolen motor scooter out of Lacy Lakeview was recovered. 136 .7 grams of ecstasy, 66.9 grams of methamphetamine and nine grams of marijuana were found.

The items listed above are what this man is currently receiving charges for. This is an ongoing investigation involving more property.

The man has been charged with the following:

Nine counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Theft of a Firearm

Manufacturing/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1 > 4 grams < 200 grams

Manufacturing/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 2/2A > 4 grams < 400 grams

Theft of Property > 30k < 150k

A warrant for Aggravated Assault Dating/Family/House with a Deadly Weapon

Marijuana < 2 oz

Sheriff Shipley says 15 of these are current charges, and 14 are felonies.